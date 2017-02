Within the scope of this thesis, a new, cost-effective and efficient strategy for the selective coating of printed patterns on paper is developed. Phage display biopanning identifies peptides that show material selective adsorption, effectively distinguishing between cellulose of paper and printed toner of standard office laser printers. These genetically selected 12mer peptides can selectively coat either non-printed cellulose or printed toner patterns. Numerous adsorption studies of individual peptides on the respective separated surfaces and on printed patterns are carried out and discussed. Furthermore, triazolindione ligation chemistry is exploited to introduce e.g. dyes or functional peptides selectively to the coatings. The strategy offers an easy access toward patterned functionalization of paper based materials, which potentially is of relevance for low cost diagnostics or biomedical devices.