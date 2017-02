Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) is a distinct entity of peripheral T-cell lymphomas. ALCLs can be divided into two subtypes with respect to the presence of translocations involving the ALK gene (ALK-positive and ALK-negative). It has been shown that the interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4) is highly expressed in both ALCL subtypes but its role in the pathogenesis of these lymphomas remained unclear. Our study reveals an addiction to the expression of IRF4 in cell lines of both ALCL subtypes. Furthermore, we were able to transfer this into an ALCL xenograft mouse model showing the significant impact of IRF4 deregulation on ALCL tumor growth in vivo. Gene expression profiling after IRF4 knockdown highlighted the function of IRF4 in anaplastic large cell lymphoma by significant downregulation of genes involved in essential cellular processes like cell cycle control and DNA repair as well as known targets of the oncogenic transcription factor MYC. We were able to identify MYC as a direct target of IRF4 in both ALCL subtypes and further studies revealed an addiction of ALCLs to MYC expression as well. Pharmacological inhibition of MYC was toxic to all tested ALCL cell lines, indicating that IRF4 and MYC signaling may represent promising targets for future therapies of patients diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma.