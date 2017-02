The first topic of this dissertation is the defect of projective hypersurfaces. It is indicated that hypersurfaces with defect have a rather large singular locus. In the first chapter of this thesis, this will be made precise and proven for hypersurfaces with arbitrary isolated singularities over a field of characteristic zero, and for certain classes of hypersurfaces in positive characteristic. Moreover, over a finite field, an estimate on the density of hypersurfaces without defect is given. Finally, it is shown that a non-factorial threefold hypersurface with isolated singularities always has defect. The second chapter of this dissertation deals with Bertini theorems over finite fields building upon Poonen’s formula for the density of smooth hypersurface sections in a smooth ambient variety. This will be extended to quasismooth hypersurfaces in simplicial toric varieties. The main application is to show that hypersurfaces admitting a large singular locus compared to their degree have density zero. Furthermore, the chapter contains a Bertini irreducibility theorem for simplicial toric varieties generalizing work of Charles and Poonen. The third chapter continues with density questions over finite fields. In the beginning, certain fibrations over smooth projective bases living in a weighted projective space are considered. The first result is a Bertini-type theorem for smooth fibrations, giving back Poonen’s formula on smooth hypersurfaces. The final section deals with elliptic curves over a function field of a variety of dimension at least two. The techniques developed in the first two sections allow to produce a lower bound on the density of such curves with Mordell-Weil rank zero, improving an estimate of Kloosterman.