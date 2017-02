In the presented dissertation new methods in the chain elongation of carbohydrates could be established and optimized. Besides that, new probes for the investigation of protonation and water dynamics could be designed and synthesized. The extension of comprehension in the interaction between amino acids and carbohydrates through hydrogen bonds has a great impact in the scientific community of carbohydrate research. The stereochemical control in the construction of stereotetrads and –pentads leads to a considerable extension of known methods in the synthesis of natural compounds and biomimetics. Additionally the C-glycosides of rare carbohydrates could be synthesized through simple methods. Installation of amino acids into carbohydrate structures could be achieved with very high stereoselectivity and the potential of manipulating the stereochemical course through the choice of different isocyanides. The synthesis of the cell permeable PAc-SNARF and the cysteine-bioapplicable IA-SNARF allow the ratiometric pH-imaging of cells and protein surfaces. The generalization of the synthesis of dye-precursors for SNARF-derivatives through friedel-crafts-acylation allow an inexpensive approach in synthesizing a broad spectrum of dyes. Through deployment of newly developed sterical demanding N-Methyl-6-oxyquinolinium betaine-derivates together with the fluorescence upconversion spectroscopy a deceleration of water reorientation near hydrophobic surfaces could be proven. The here summarized results and insights in the different topics will have a considerable influence in academic sciences.