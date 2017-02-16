The dissertation deals with the analysis of factors of influence on an implementation of a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Beijing. Next to the political, technical and economic factors, the focus is on an analysis of user data and on a spatial analysis of residential housing and parking situations in Beijing. All analyses were done in relation to the implementation of a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The main part of the work analyzes the urban structure of Beijing and combines its findings with the analysis of driving profiles of electric vehicles. Due to the small number of parking spaces in public spaces as well as in closed housing estates, the installation of charging stations, becomes a challenge. This concerns both poly-centric and mono-centric city districts in the center of the city. This applies especially to compounds from the 1960s to 1980s, because they were built without adequate parking lots in those days. These properties cannot accommodate the current number of vehicles by far, resulting in the fact that public and semi-public space for parking has to be used. An analysis of the driving profiles is based on a two-week period with 60 electric vehicles driven by real users in Beijing. The investigated vehicles could be charged with alternating current, which prolongs the charging time compared with direct current charging considerably. It was found that most of the parking events took place with relatively full batteries and the distances could be overcome by a single battery charge. Due to the recorded GPS data, the exact location of the parking and charging events could be examined. It was found that EV drivers always parked and charged at night at the same locations. Furthermore it was discovered that home-charging is sufficient for most tracks of the user. This charging type can be extended by destination-charging, or on-the-go-charging.