|Die Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der Untersuchung von Einflussfaktoren auf eine Ladeinfrastruktur von Elektrofahrzeugen in Peking. Neben den politischen, technischen und wirtschaftlichen Faktoren, liegt der Fokus auf einer Analyse von Nutzerdaten und einer räumlichen Auswertung der Wohn- und Parkplatzsituationen in Peking in Bezug auf die Errichtung einer Ladeinfrastruktur für Elektrofahrzeuge.
Der Hauptteil der Arbeit analysiert die städtebauliche Struktur Pekings und kombiniert diese Erkenntnisse mit der Analyse von realen Fahrprofilen von Elektrofahrzeugen. Auf Grund der geringen Anzahl von Parkplätzen sowohl im öffentlichen Raum als auch in den geschlossenen Wohnsiedlungen (Compounds), gestaltet sich die Installation von Ladesäulen, an denen EVs mehrere Stunden laden müssen, als schwierig. Dies betrifft sowohl poly-zentrische als auch mono-zentrische Stadtbezirke im Zentrum.
Die Analyse der Fahrprofile basiert auf einem zweiwöchigen Zeitraum mit 60 E-Fahrzeugen, die von Nutzern in Peking gefahren wurden. Ladevorgänge fanden circa 2-3 mal die Woche statt, fanden auf privat Grundstücken statt und dauerten meistens über 10 Stunden. Auf Grund der aufgenommenen GPS-Daten konnte der genaue Aufenthaltsort der Park- und Ladevorgänge untersucht werden. Dabei zeigte sich, dass Fahrzeugführer immer nachts an denselben Orten parkten und luden. Mit den gewonnen Daten konnte auch festgestellt werden, dass home-charging, also das Laden daheim, für die aller meisten Fahrten gänzlich ausreicht. Ergänzt werden kann es durch destination-charging, dem Laden am Zielort, oder on-the-go-charging, dem Laden auf dem Weg zum Zielort. Dabei sind die beiden letzteren Optionen in Peking im halb-öffentlichen Raum anzuordnen, weil reines, öffentliches Laden an Straßenrändern oder Parkplätzen auf Grund von mangelndem Platz nicht möglich sind.
|The dissertation deals with the analysis of factors of influence on an implementation of a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Beijing. Next to the political, technical and economic factors, the focus is on an analysis of user data and on a spatial analysis of residential housing and parking situations in Beijing. All analyses were done in relation to the implementation of a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
The main part of the work analyzes the urban structure of Beijing and combines its findings with the analysis of driving profiles of electric vehicles. Due to the small number of parking spaces in public spaces as well as in closed housing estates, the installation of charging stations, becomes a challenge. This concerns both poly-centric and mono-centric city districts in the center of the city. This applies especially to compounds from the 1960s to 1980s, because they were built without adequate parking lots in those days. These properties cannot accommodate the current number of vehicles by far, resulting in the fact that public and semi-public space for parking has to be used.
An analysis of the driving profiles is based on a two-week period with 60 electric vehicles driven by real users in Beijing. The investigated vehicles could be charged with alternating current, which prolongs the charging time compared with direct current charging considerably. It was found that most of the parking events took place with relatively full batteries and the distances could be overcome by a single battery charge. Due to the recorded GPS data, the exact location of the parking and charging events could be examined. It was found that EV drivers always parked and charged at night at the same locations. Furthermore it was discovered that home-charging is sufficient for most tracks of the user. This charging type can be extended by destination-charging, or on-the-go-charging.