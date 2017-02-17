The ethnography is based on the assumption that artists can unleash a substantial potential to contribute to social processes in times of upheaval. By formulating artistic and social conceptions, they participate in the development of structures and debates. This dissertation investigates how two Romanian initiatives, the artist group h.arta and the art project The KNOT, create publics and spaces respectively public space. It portrays the artists’ understandings of “creation of public as a political act” and analyzes their practices and strategies. Further, it examines the significance of the artists’ personal experiences with transformation and precarious conditions, and analyzes the narratives governing the ascription of symbolism to formerly socialist contexts. The dissertation is located in the field of political anthropology. It combines the research areas “Art as a Social/Political Field of Action” and “Transformation/Europeanization”, and investigates them as a “Formation of the Political” (Adam/Vonderau 2014). It thereby advocates a concept of plural publicities and feminist perspectives on art. Moreover, it explores the entanglement of post-socialist and postcolonial processes by adapting a post-Cold War approach. Finally, the dissertation examines the artists’ practices from a decentering perspective on Europeanization. It thus applies approaches, which understand Europe from its “margins”, to the local production of art in the European context. As a result, the dissertation illustrates how these Romanian artists, generic for the “margins” of (EU-)Europe, create spaces of self-empowerment out of their frequently precarious situations. Although fragile, these spaces contribute to the imagination and decentering of the European field of art and offer alternatives to neoliberal EU-Europe.