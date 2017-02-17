|Autor(en):
Katharina Koch
Creating spaces – producing meanings – Verhandlungen von Raum und Öffentlichkeiten durch Kunstprojekte in Rumänien
Beate Binder; Dorothea Dornhof
17.02.2017
pdf
urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244392
Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie, Anthropologie
|Kunst, Transformation, Feminismus, öffentlicher Raum, Öffentlichkeiten, Postsozialismus, Europäisierung, Dezentrierung, Rumänien
| Transformation, Feminism, Arts, Publics, Public Space, Post-Socialism, Europeanization, Decentering, Romania
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Philosophische Fakultät I
Koch, Katharina:
Creating spaces – producing meanings – Verhandlungen von Raum und Öffentlichkeiten durch Kunstprojekte in Rumänien
Dissertation,
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Philosophische Fakultät I , publiziert am 17.02.2017, urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244392
|Die Ethnographie basiert auf der Annahme, dass Kunstakteur_innen in Umbruchszeiten wesentliches Potenzial freisetzen können, um gesellschaftliche Prozesse mitzugestalten. Indem sie künstlerische und soziale Entwürfe formulieren, sind sie am Entwickeln von Strukturen und Debatten beteiligt. An Hand zweier Initiativen in Rumänien, der Künstlerinnengruppe h.arta und dem Kunstprojekt The KNOT, untersucht die Arbeit, wie diese Räume und Öffentlichkeiten herstellen. Dazu wird nach den Verständnissen der Akteur_innen von Öffentlichkeiten-Schaffen als politischem Handeln gefragt und nach ihren künstlerischen Praktiken und Strategien. Des Weiteren wird erörtert, inwiefern ihre Erfahrungen mit Transformation und prekären Bedingungen dabei von Bedeutung sind und welche Narrative hinsichtlich symbolischer Zuschreibungen ehemals sozialistischer Kontexte sichtbar werden. Die Arbeit verortet sich in der politischen Anthropologie. Sie verknüpft die Forschungsfelder „Kunst als soziales/politisches Handlungsfeld“ und „Transformation/Europäisierung“ und untersucht sie als eine „Formation des Politischen“ (Adam/Vonderau 2014). Dazu macht sie ein plurales Öffentlichkeitskonzept sowie feministische Perspektiven auf das Kunstfeld stark. Mit einem post-Kalter-Krieg-Ansatz erörtert sie zudem die Verflechtungen postsozialistischer und postkolonialer Prozesse. Abschließend werden die Praxen der Kunstakteur_innen aus einer dezentrierenden Perspektive auf Europäisierung analysiert. Dazu folgt die Arbeit Ansätzen, Europa von seinen „Rändern“ her zu denken und es somit zu dezentrieren und bezieht diese auf das lokale Kunstproduzieren im europäischen Kontext. Es wird gezeigt, wie die rumänischen Kunstakteur_innen, exemplarisch für die „Ränder“ (EU)Europas, aus ihrer oft prekären Situation heraus Räume der Selbstermächtigung schaffen. Diese sind in sich brüchig tragen jedoch zur Imagination und Dezentrierung eines europäischen Kunstfeldes bei und zeigen Alternativen zum neoliberalen EU-Europa auf.
|The ethnography is based on the assumption that artists can unleash a substantial potential to contribute to social processes in times of upheaval. By formulating artistic and social conceptions, they participate in the development of structures and debates. This dissertation investigates how two Romanian initiatives, the artist group h.arta and the art project The KNOT, create publics and spaces respectively public space. It portrays the artists’ understandings of “creation of public as a political act” and analyzes their practices and strategies. Further, it examines the significance of the artists’ personal experiences with transformation and precarious conditions, and analyzes the narratives governing the ascription of symbolism to formerly socialist contexts. The dissertation is located in the field of political anthropology. It combines the research areas “Art as a Social/Political Field of Action” and “Transformation/Europeanization”, and investigates them as a “Formation of the Political” (Adam/Vonderau 2014). It thereby advocates a concept of plural publicities and feminist perspectives on art. Moreover, it explores the entanglement of post-socialist and postcolonial processes by adapting a post-Cold War approach. Finally, the dissertation examines the artists’ practices from a decentering perspective on Europeanization. It thus applies approaches, which understand Europe from its “margins”, to the local production of art in the European context. As a result, the dissertation illustrates how these Romanian artists, generic for the “margins” of (EU-)Europe, create spaces of self-empowerment out of their frequently precarious situations. Although fragile, these spaces contribute to the imagination and decentering of the European field of art and offer alternatives to neoliberal EU-Europe.