Functional organic molecules are promising for the application in future relevant technologies such as organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), solar cells, transistors and bio-sensors. One of the processing methods to fabricate organic devices is organic molecular beam deposition. In this process, the complexly interacting molecules grow via self-assembly as thin ﬁlms on a substrate. Due to the close structure-property relationship, the growth process constitutes a highly interesting and important scientiﬁc challenge for both application oriented as well as fundamental research and is the topic of the present thesis. The experimental results and conceptual methods presented in this thesis contribute new stimuli to the understanding of the molecular self-assembly. The demonstrated inﬂuence of chemical tuning on various facets of structure formation, such as ﬁlm roughness, crystal phase purity and molecular diffusivities, uncovers the strong potential of this approach for steering organic growth. Therefore, the present work has implications for future research and application of functional organic thin ﬁlms.