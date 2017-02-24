|Autor(en):
|
Anton Zykov
| Titel:
|
On the understanding of organic thin film growth and the changes in structure formation induced by molecular chemical tuning
|Gutachter:
|
Stefan Kowarik; Bert Nickel; Joachim Dzubiella
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|
24.02.2017
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244422)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Physik
|Schlagwörter (ger):
| Organische Halbleiter, Echtzeit Röntgenstreuung, Wachstum und Nukleation, Chemisches Tuning
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|Growth and nucleation, chemical tuning, organic semiconductors, real-time X-ray scattering
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Lizenz:
|
|Zitationshinweis:
|
Zykov, Anton:
On the understanding of organic thin film growth and the changes in structure formation induced by molecular chemical tuning;
Dissertation,
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät , publiziert am 24.02.2017, urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244422
|Abstract (ger):
|Funktionale organische Moleküle bergen ein hohes Potential für den Einsatz in zukunftsprägenden Technologien wie organischen Leuchtdioden (OLED), Solarzellen, Transistoren und Bio-Sensoren. Eines der Herstellungsverfahren beruht auf der Gasphasenabscheidung der Moleküle, die auf dem Substrat mittels Selbstorganisation zu dünnen Schichten wachsen. Auf Grund der komplexen Wechselwirkungen und des Einflusses der Schichtmorphologie auf die Funktionalität der dünnen Schichten stellt der Wachstumsprozess sowohl für die anwendungsorientierte als auch für die Grundlagenforschung eine hochinteressante und wichtige wissenschaftliche Herausforderung dar, mit der sich die vorliegende Arbeit auseinandersetzt. Die experimentellen Resultate und Konzepte, die in dieser Arbeit vorgestellt werden, leisten neue Beiträge für das Verständnis von organischem Wachstum. Der demonstrierte Einﬂuss von chemischer Modiﬁkation auf verschiedene Aspekte des Strukturwachstums, wie z.B. auf die Filmrauigkeit, Kristallphasenreinheit und molekulare Diffusivität, zeigt zudem das hohe Potential dieser Methode zur Steuerung des organischen Wachstums. Aus den genannten Gründen kann diese Arbeit neue Impulse für die Erforschung und spätere Anwendung von funktionalen organischen Dünnschichtsystemen setzen.
|Abstract (eng):
|Functional organic molecules are promising for the application in future relevant technologies such as organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), solar cells, transistors and bio-sensors. One of the processing methods to fabricate organic devices is organic molecular beam deposition. In this process, the complexly interacting molecules grow via self-assembly as thin ﬁlms on a substrate. Due to the close structure-property relationship, the growth process constitutes a highly interesting and important scientiﬁc challenge for both application oriented as well as fundamental research and is the topic of the present thesis. The experimental results and conceptual methods presented in this thesis contribute new stimuli to the understanding of the molecular self-assembly. The demonstrated inﬂuence of chemical tuning on various facets of structure formation, such as ﬁlm roughness, crystal phase purity and molecular diffusivities, uncovers the strong potential of this approach for steering organic growth. Therefore, the present work has implications for future research and application of functional organic thin ﬁlms.