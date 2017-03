The Standard Model extended by an additional sequential generation of Dirac fermions (SM4) was excluded with a significance of 5.3 sigma in 2012. This was achieved in a combined fit of the SM4 to Electroweak Precision Observables and signal strengths of the Higgs boson. This thesis complements this excludion by a fit of the SM4 to a typical set of Flavour physics observables and the results of the previously performed Electroweak Precision fit. Quantities extracted in an SM3 framework are reinterpreted in SM4 terms and the adapted theoretical expressions are given. The resultant constraints on the SM4''s CKM matrix, its potentially CP-violating phases and the mass of the new up-type quark t'' are given. To compare the relative performance of the SM4 and the SM3, this work uses the chi^2 values achieved in the fit. The values of 15.53 for the SM4 and 9.56 for the SM4 are almost perfectly consistent with both models describing the experimental data equally well with the SM3 having six degrees of freedom more. The dimuon charge asymmetry ASL was not used as a fit input because the interpretation of its measurement was subject to debate at the time when the fits were produced, but its prediction in the fit was used as an additional test of the SM4. The SM3''s prediction differs from the experimental values by about 2 sigma, and the SM4''s prediction by about 3 sigma. \par In summary, these results do not suggest that any significant reduction of the 5.3 sigma exclusion could be achieved by combining the Electroweak Precision Observables and Higgs inputs with Flavour physics data. However, the exact effect of the Flavour physics input on the significance of the SM4''s exclusion cannot be given at this point because the CKMfitter software is currently not able to perform a statistically stringent likelihood comparison of non-nested models.