The notion of the orthos logos (abbr. OL) is vital and decisive for Aristotle’s ethical project. The question of what OL really means is a vigorously debated issue. But what the OL exactly is still remains ambiguous and obscure. The purpose of my dissertation is to inquire into the philosophical contribution of the OL in Aristotle’s Ethics. To fulfil this goal, it is essentially to determine what the OL is and what the OL can do. Through this inquiry I seek to present a comprehensive and consistent reading of important parts of Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics. I will argue that the OL is the practical syllogism per se, which could tell moral people what should they do and why should they do this or that. But it could also appear to be something else for moral learners, since they are not capable of fully understanding the syllogism yet.