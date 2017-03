The bachelor thesis with the title From Oil to Wealth and Responsibility? An Analysis of the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund and its Investments deals with the Norwegian oil fund, officially named Statens pensjonsfond utland. The thesis examines, how responsible the Norwegian government and the funds administration handle the financial resources, which should go to the Norwegian population after the oil resources have run out. At first I give a short historical overview explaining the Norwegian oil-policy as well as the fund’s structure. The focus here is on the given standards for the fund’s administration as well the three main areas in the fund: assets, bonds and properties. In the main part I address and analyze the central issues in the public discourse dealing with the fund. My material consists of around 500 articles published in the Norwegian business journal Dagens Næringsliv between 2014 and 2016, all of which contain the keyword oljefondet. I focus on questions of responsibility and investigate the fund’s dealing with its financial resources. I critically address problematic investments, the difference between active and passive administration, criticism on missing openness, the dealing with fossil and green energies as well the guidelines for profit and the use of the oil money. Further sources are internal and external reports, for example the annual report written by the Ethics Council. These are used to underline the subject matter. The reports were often published after public discussions and portray fundamental decisions made by the fund’s administration or other institutions. In the final review the aspect of responsibility is divided by the author into three aspects, which appear particularly important in the context of the fund: transparency, ethics and foresight. These aspects sum up the most pressing problems and combine these with challenges coming up in the future.