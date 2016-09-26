|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Autor(en):
|Brenda López Cabrera; Franziska Schulz
|Titel:
|Time-Adaptive Probabilistic Forecasts of Electricity Spot Prices with Application to Risk Management.
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|26.09.2016
|Erschienen in:
|
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 35 ISSN: 1860-5664
|Volltext:
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244555)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|Statistik ; Wirtschaft
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|value at risk, electricity prices, expected shortfall, functional data analysis, residual load, probabilistic forecasting
|Herausgeber:
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Metadatenexport: Um den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder Bibtex-Format zu speichern, klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|Endnote Bibtex
|print on demand: Wenn Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|Abstract (eng):
|The increasing exposure to renewable energy has amplified the need for risk management in electricity markets. Electricity price risk poses a major challenge to market participants. We propose an approach to model and forecast electricity prices taking into account information on renewable energy production. While most literature focuses on point forecasting, our methodology forecasts the whole distribution of electricity prices and incorporates spike risk, which is of great value for risk management. It is based on functional principal component analysis and time-adaptive nonparametric density estimation techniques. The methodology is applied to electricity market data from Germany. We find that renewable infeed effects both, the location and the shape of spot price densities. A comparison with benchmark methods and an application to risk management are provided.
|