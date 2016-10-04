|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Christian Basteck; Marco Mantovani
|Cognitive Ability and Games of School Choice
|04.10.2016
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 37 ISSN: 1860-5664
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244577)
|Statistik ; Wirtschaft
|mechanism design, laboratory experiment, school choice, strategy-proofness, cognitive ability
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|We take school admission mechanisms to the lab to test whether the widely-used manipulable Boston-mechanism disadvantages students of lower cognitive ability and whether this leads to ability segregation across schools. Results show this is the case: lower ability participants receive lower payoffs and are over-represented at the worst school. Under the strategy-proof Deferred Acceptance mechanism, payoff differences are reduced, and ability distributions across schools harmonized. Hence, we find support for the argument that a strategy-proof mechanisms “levels the playing-field”. Finally, we document a trade-off between equity and efficiency in that average payoffs are larger under Boston than under Deferred Acceptance.
