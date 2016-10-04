edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Autor(en): Christian Basteck; Marco Mantovani
Titel: Cognitive Ability and Games of School Choice
Erscheinungsdatum: 04.10.2016
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  37 ISSN: 1860-5664
Volltext: pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244577)
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): mechanism design, laboratory experiment, school choice, strategy-proofness, cognitive ability
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
Abstract (eng):
We take school admission mechanisms to the lab to test whether the widely-used manipulable Boston-mechanism disadvantages students of lower cognitive ability and whether this leads to ability segregation across schools. Results show this is the case: lower ability participants receive lower payoffs and are over-represented at the worst school. Under the strategy-proof Deferred Acceptance mechanism, payoff differences are reduced, and ability distributions across schools harmonized. Hence, we find support for the argument that a strategy-proof mechanisms “levels the playing-field”. Finally, we document a trade-off between equity and efficiency in that average payoffs are larger under Boston than under Deferred Acceptance.
 
