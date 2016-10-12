|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Rafi Melnick; Till Strohsal
|Disinflation and the Phillips Curve: Israel 1986-2015
|12.10.2016
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 39 ISSN: 1860-5664
|Multiple Breakpoint Tests, Inflation Targeting, Phillips Curve, Expected Inflation, Opportunistic Disinflation
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|A Phillips Curve (PC) framework is utilized to study the challenging post-1985 disinflation process in Israel. The estimated PC is stable and has forecasting power. Based on endogenous structural break tests we find that actual and expected inflation are co-breaking. We argue that the step-like development of inflation is in line with shocks and monetary policy that changed inflationary expectations. The disinflation process was long, and a long-term commitment by both the Central Bank and the government was required. Credibility was achieved gradually and the transition from the last step of 10% to 2% inflation was accomplished by introducing an inflation targeting regime.
