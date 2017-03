Microbial rhodopsins are light-sensitive membrane proteins and operate as sensors, enzymes or ion-transporters. The ion transporters are subdivided into light-driven ion pumps and light-gated channels. Biophysical research has put focus on the proton pump bacteriorhodopsin for long time. Despite the fact that light-driven proton pumps are investigated for over 40 years, the knowledge about their electrophysiological properties is surprisingly low. For this reason, this thesis is devoted to the electrophysiological characterization of microbial rhodopsins with special focus on light-driven proton pumps. For this purpose, “Two-Electrode Voltage Clamp”-recordings (TEVC) were primarily performed using oocytes from African clawed frog Xenopus leavis. The investigation of diverse proton pumps has shown that the differences in their electrophysiological behaviors are unexpectedly high. Special interest was laid on proton pumps which show passive inward directed photocurrents when the electrochemical load exceeds a certain level. The dualism of pump and channel activity was particularly pronounced in the proton pump Gloeobacter-rhodopsin. Other proton pumps, for instance bacteriorhodopsin or Coccomyxa-rhodopsin, do not show inward directed photocurrents. Due to high photocurrent amplitudes, the Coccomyxa-rhodopsin was selected for an efficient mutagenesis study. This study allowed the identification of structural key determinants for the differences among proton pumps themselves and for the differences of proton pumps in comparison with light-gated ion channels (channelrhodopsins). Therefore, mutations of the counter-ion-complex cause inactive or purely passive transporters. The extracellular half-channel is the key element in proton pumps which prevents passive proton-backflow during the pump-cycle. Mutations in this region lead to passive leak-currents in overlap with the remaining pump-activity.