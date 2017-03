To investigate the expected properties of an ERLbased synchrotron light source, the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) is building the test facility bERLinPro. The beam energy of the test facility amounts to Ekin = 50MeV at a current of 100 mA. Such a high current electron beam with a medium bunch energy underlies space charge forces. These are a source of microbunching instability which can lead to a density modulation of the electron distribution in the electron bunch. These modulated bunches can emit highbrilliance coherent synchrotron radiation; radiation with wavelengths longer than the bunch, i.e. by passing a dipole. In the framework of this thesis both the occurence and the possible application of microbunching instability are investigated in bERLinPro. Planes are to run bERLinPro in two different operation modes: Standard operation mode and short pulse mode. In the context of this thesis, numerical start-to-end simulations for standard operation mode have been carried out for the first time. Both were compared and supported with analytical calculations. Elaborated descriptions of simulation codes and postprocessing tools for numerical investigation are described, as well as a sigma matrix tracking script as basis for analytical investigation, including impedance and gain calculations. Since current investigations include lattice design and linac phase adjustments for the short pulse mode, only analytical calculation could be considered for this operation mode.