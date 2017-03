There are accelerators in the universe that can accelerate charged particles (cosmic rays) to very high energies. Many questions regarding these accelerators are still open. Gamma rays and neutrinos are particles expected from sites of cosmic ray acceleration and can be used to study the environment and acceleration mechanisms of these sites. While sources for both galactic and extra-galactic gamma rays have been observed, it is often unclear whether these gamma rays are by-products of cosmic ray acceleration. This ambiguity does not exist for neutrinos. An astrophysical neutrino flux has been measured by the IceCube detector. Single sources have not been resolved yet. The part of the sky visible from the southern hemisphere hosts many galactic sources observed in GeV and TeV gamma-rays. Detection of neutrinos from these sources would identify them as acceleration sites and lead to a better understanding of the environment of the acceleration sites and the acceleration mechanisms. However, this is difficult due to the vast background of atmospheric muons also detected in the IceCube detector. For this thesis, a data selection was developed that reduces this background by using parts of the detector as veto. This selection focuses on the selection of muon-tracks from muon-neutrino interactions inside the detector volume. The direction and the energy-profile of these tracks can be reconstructed. This information is used to search for potential sources using an unbinned likelihood method. This analysis uses data taken between 2011 and 2015. In contrast to earlier IceCube analyses this analysis is optimized for energies between a few TeV and 100 TeV and improves the sensitivity of the detector for a point-like source by factor of two (or better) in this energy range. Results for a list of 96 sources observed in TeV gamma-rays and a sky-scan are presented. No significant overfluctuation has been observed and limits on the neutrino emission of the sources are given.