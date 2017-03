In this work a new tagging strategy of antibodies with the tagging reagent MeCAT (Metal Coded Tag) was developed under physiological reaction conditions. Their application was proved in an 8-fold multiplex immunoassay of formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded tissue sections. For a significant LA-ICP-MS detection of MeCAT tagged antibodies standardization for biological samples owere developed. The standardization based on a homogeneous deposition onto the NC membrane via conventional CD-ink-jet printer was validated in addition with the ICP-MS analysis of solutions. The internal standardization of LA-ICP-MS was successfully applied in two 8-fold multiplex immunoassays for Tissue Micro Arrays (TMA) of prostate cancer and for detection of biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases in mouse brain tissue sections. In both examples it could be shown that the detection capability of the new tagging strategy in combination with the printing standardization allows the detection of the clinical biomarker with good spatial resolutions.