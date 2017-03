Object recognition is a natural process of the human brain performed in the visual cor- tex and relies on a binocular depth perception system that renders a three-dimensional representation of the objects in a scene. Hitherto, computer and software systems are been used to simulate the perception of three-dimensional environments with the aid of sensors to capture real-time images. In the process, such images are used as input data for further analysis and development of algorithms, an essential ingredient for simulating the complexity of human vision, so as to achieve scene interpretation for object recognition, similar to the way the human brain perceives it. The rapid pace of technological advancements in hardware and software, are continuously bringing the machine-based process for object recognition nearer to the inhuman vision prototype. The key in this eld, is the development of algorithms in order to achieve robust scene interpretation. A lot of recognisable and signi cant e ort has been successfully carried out over the years in 2D object recognition, as opposed to 3D. It is therefore, within this context and scope of this dissertation, to contribute towards the enhancement of 3D object recognition; a better interpretation and understanding of reality and the relationship between objects in a scene. Through the use and application of low-cost commodity sensors, such as Microsoft Kinect, RGB and depth data of a scene have been retrieved and manipulated in order to generate human-like visual perception data. The goal herein is to show how RGB and depth information can be utilised in order to develop a new class of 3D object recognition algorithms, analogous to the perception processed by the human brain.