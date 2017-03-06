This thesis provides a comprehensive investigation into the decidability and complexity of the fundamental problems entailed by static analysis of monadic datalog on finite labeled trees. Static analysis is used for optimizing queries without considering concrete database instances but exploiting information about the represented structure. Static analysis relies on three basic decision problems. First, the emptiness problem, whose task is to decide whether a query returns the empty result on every database. Second, the equivalence problem asking if the result of two given queries always coincides on every database. And finally, the query containment problem where it is to decide whether on every database a given query produces a subset of the results of a second given query. We are interested in finding out whether these problems are decidable and, if so, what their complexity is. We consider the aforementioned problems for monadic datalog on different representations of finite labeled trees. We distinguish unordered and ordered trees which use the axis child, as well as the axes firstchild and nextsibling, respectively. An extension of the schemas by the descendant-axis is also considered. Furthermore, we distinguish ranked and unranked labeling alphabets. Depending on the schema, the query language monadic datalog can reach the expressive power of monadic second order logic but remains efficiently evaluable. Under set semantics, we show EXPTIME-completness for all used schemas where the descendant-axis is omitted. If the descendant-axis is involved, we present an algorithm that solves the problem within 2-fold exponential time. A matching lower bound is proven for virtually all schemas. Finally, we prove that the complexity of the emptiness problem of monadic datalog on finite trees under bag semantics is the same as under set semantics. Furthermore, we show that the query containment problem of monadic datalog under bag semantics is undecidable in general.