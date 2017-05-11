edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Autor(en): C. Brett; C. Elliott; M. Hintermüller; C. Löbhard
Titel: Mesh Adaptivity in Optimal Control of Elliptic Variational Inequalities with Point-Tracking of the State
Erschienen in: Interfaces and Free Boundaries 17 (1) 2015
S. 21-53
DOI: 10.4171/IFB/332
Erstveröffentlichung: 2015
Anmerkung: The final publication is available at European Mathematical Society Publishing House: http://www.ems-ph.org/journals/show_abstract.php?issn=1463-9963&vol=17&iss=1&rank=2
Fachgebiet(e): Mathematik
Schlagwörter (eng): adaptive finite element methods, C-stationarity, goal-oriented error estimation, optimal control of variational inequalities
An adaptive finite element method is developed for a class of optimal control problems with elliptic variational inequality constraints and objective functionals defined on the space of continuous functions, necessitated by a point-tracking requirement with respect to the state variable. A suitable first order stationarity concept is derived for the problem class via a penalty technique. The dual-weighted residual approach for goal-oriented adaptive finite elements is applied and relies on the stationarity system. It yields primal residuals weighted by approxi- mate dual quantities and vice versa as well as complementarity mismatch errors. A report on numerical tests, including the critical case of biactivity, completes this work.
 
