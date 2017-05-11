|Publikationsart:
|
Artikel
|Autor(en):
|
C. Brett; C. Elliott; M. Hintermüller; C. Löbhard
|Titel:
|
Mesh Adaptivity in Optimal Control
of Elliptic Variational Inequalities with Point-Tracking of the State
|Erschienen in:
|
Interfaces and Free Boundaries 17 (1)
2015
S. 21-53
|DOI:
|
10.4171/IFB/332
|Erstveröffentlichung:
|
2015
|Veröffentlichung auf edoc:
|
08.05.2017
|Anmerkung:
|
The final publication is available at European Mathematical Society Publishing House:
http://www.ems-ph.org/journals/show_abstract.php?issn=1463-9963&vol=17&iss=1&rank=2
|Status:
|
published
peer_reviewed
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100246431)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Mathematik
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|adaptive finite element methods, C-stationarity, goal-oriented error estimation, optimal control of variational inequalities
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
