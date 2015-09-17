|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Artikel
|M. Hintermüller; T. Surowiec; A. Kämmler
|Generalized Nash Equilibrium Problems in Banach Spaces: Theory, Nikaido–Isoda-Based Path-Following Methods, and Applications
SIAM Journal on Optimization 25 (3)
2015
S. 1826-1856
|10.1137/14096829X
|17.09.2015
|08.05.2017
|Copyright © 2015 Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
published
peer_reviewed
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100246472)
|Mathematik
|generalized Nash equilibrium, PDE-constrained optimization, nonsmooth Newton methods, multiobjective optimization
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Building upon the results in [M. Hintermüller and T. Surowiec, Pac. J. Optim., 9 (2013), pp. 251–273], a class of noncooperative Nash equilibrium problems is presented, in which the feasible set of each player is perturbed by the decisions of their competitors via a convex constraint. In addition, for every vector of decisions, a common “state” variable is given by the solution of an affine linear equation. The resulting problem is therefore a generalized Nash equilibrium problem (GNEP). The existence of an equilibrium for this problem is demonstrated, and first-order optimality conditions are derived under a constraint qualification. An approximation scheme is proposed, which involves the solution of a parameter-dependent sequence of standard Nash equilibrium problems. An associated path-following strategy based on the Nikaido–Isoda function is then proposed. Function- space-based numerics for parabolic GNEPs and a spot-market model are developed.
