Publikationsart: Artikel
Autor(en): M. Hintermüller; T. Surowiec; A. Kämmler
Titel: Generalized Nash Equilibrium Problems in Banach Spaces: Theory, Nikaido–Isoda-Based Path-Following Methods, and Applications
Erschienen in: SIAM Journal on Optimization 25 (3) 2015
S. 1826-1856
DOI: 10.1137/14096829X
Erstveröffentlichung: 17.09.2015
Veröffentlichung auf edoc: 08.05.2017
Anmerkung: Copyright © 2015 Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Status: published
peer_reviewed
Fachgebiet(e): Mathematik
Schlagwörter (eng): generalized Nash equilibrium, PDE-constrained optimization, nonsmooth Newton methods, multiobjective optimization
Einrichtung: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Abstract (eng):
Building upon the results in [M. Hintermüller and T. Surowiec, Pac. J. Optim., 9 (2013), pp. 251–273], a class of noncooperative Nash equilibrium problems is presented, in which the feasible set of each player is perturbed by the decisions of their competitors via a convex constraint. In addition, for every vector of decisions, a common “state” variable is given by the solution of an affine linear equation. The resulting problem is therefore a generalized Nash equilibrium problem (GNEP). The existence of an equilibrium for this problem is demonstrated, and first-order optimality conditions are derived under a constraint qualification. An approximation scheme is proposed, which involves the solution of a parameter-dependent sequence of standard Nash equilibrium problems. An associated path-following strategy based on the Nikaido–Isoda function is then proposed. Function- space-based numerics for parabolic GNEPs and a spot-market model are developed.
 
