Autor(en): M. Hintermüller; T. Wu
Titel: Robust Principal Component Pursuit via Inexact Alternating Minimization on Matrix Manifolds
Erschienen in: Journal of Mathematical Imaging and Vision 51 (3) 2015
S. 361-377
Anmerkung: The final publication is available at Springer via http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s10851-014-0527-y
URL der Erstveröffentlichung: http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10851-014-0527-y
Fachgebiet(e): Mathematik
Schlagwörter (eng): Matrix decomposition, low-rank matrix, image processing, optimization on manifolds
Abstract (eng):
Robust principal component pursuit (RPCP) refers to a decomposition of a data matrix into a low-rank component and a sparse component. In this work, instead of invoking a convex-relaxation model based on the nuclear norm and the `1 -norm as is typically done in this context, RPCP is solved by considering a least-squares problem subject to rank and cardinality constraints. An inexact alternating minimization scheme, with guaranteed global convergence, is employed to solve the resulting constrained minimization problem. In particular, the low-rank matrix subproblem is resolved inexactly by a tailored Riemannian optimization technique, which favorably avoids singular value decompositions in full dimen- sion. For the overall method, a corresponding q-linear convergence theory is established. The numerical experiments show that the newly proposed method compares competitively with a popular convex-relaxation based approach.
 
