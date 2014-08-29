|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Publikationsart:
|Artikel
|Autor(en):
|M. Hintermüller; T. Wu
|Titel:
|Robust Principal Component Pursuit via Inexact Alternating Minimization on Matrix Manifolds
|Erschienen in:
|
Journal of Mathematical Imaging and Vision 51 (3)
2015
S. 361-377
|Erstveröffentlichung:
|29.08.2014
|Veröffentlichung auf edoc:
|08.05.2017
|Anmerkung:
|The final publication is available at Springer via http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s10851-014-0527-y
|Status:
|
published
peer_reviewed
|Volltext:
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100246499)
|URL der Erstveröffentlichung:
|http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10851-014-0527-y
|Fachgebiet(e):
|Mathematik
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|Matrix decomposition, low-rank matrix, image processing, optimization on manifolds
|Einrichtung:
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Abstract (eng):
|Robust principal component pursuit (RPCP) refers to a decomposition of a data matrix into a low-rank component and a sparse component. In this work, instead of invoking a convex-relaxation model based on the nuclear norm and the `1 -norm as is typically done in this context, RPCP is solved by considering a least-squares problem subject to rank and cardinality constraints. An inexact alternating minimization scheme, with guaranteed global convergence, is employed to solve the resulting constrained minimization problem. In particular, the low-rank matrix subproblem is resolved inexactly by a tailored Riemannian optimization technique, which favorably avoids singular value decompositions in full dimen- sion. For the overall method, a corresponding q-linear convergence theory is established. The numerical experiments show that the newly proposed method compares competitively with a popular convex-relaxation based approach.
|