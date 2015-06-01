|Publikationsart:
|
Artikel
|Autor(en):
|
M. Hintermüller; C.N. Rautenberg
|Titel:
|
On the density of classes of closed convex sets with pointwise constraints in Sobolev spaces
|Erschienen in:
|
Journal of Mathematical Analysis and Applications 426 (1)
2015
S. 585-593
|Erstveröffentlichung:
|
01.06.2015
|Veröffentlichung auf edoc:
|
09.05.2017
|Anmerkung:
|
This is the preprint version of the final publication with doi j.jmaa.2015.01.060, which
can be found at Elsevier:
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmaa.2015.01.060
|Status:
|
published
peer_reviewed
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100246628)
|URL der Erstveröffentlichung:
|
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022247X1500089X
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Mathematik
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|Closed convex sets, dense embedding, pointwise constraints, Sobolev spaces
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Metadatenexport:
Um
den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder
Bibtex-Format zu speichern,
klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|
Endnote
Bibtex
|print on demand:
Wenn
Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie
ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|