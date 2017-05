Photocathodes made of Cs-K-Sb are promising candidates as electron sources for future synchrotron light sources like the energy recovery linac (ERL) test facility bERLinPro, since they provide high quantum efficiencies in the visible spectrum. This master thesis deals with the commissioning of an experimental setup, which is able to measure the spectral quantum efficiency of cathodes from 370 to 700 nm, to monitor the photocurrent during the photocathode growth process and to measure the cathodes lifetime at 515 nm. With this setup, 5 photocathodes were characterized, in order to better understand and to optimize the growth and the preparation process. Besides the spectral quantum efficiency, the mean lifetime of the cathodes at 515 nm could be determined to less than one day. A mapping over the cathode's surface shows an irregular distribution of the quantum efficiency at 515 nm. Since the photocathodes will be working in a superconducting environement, one cathode was cooled down to -120°C, while measuring the spectral quantum efficiency. It is shown, that low temperatures had no significant influence on the quantum efficiency. Two different work functions could be extracted by fitting each measured spectral quantum efficiency to the so called Spicer model. The value of the first work function could be determined to 1.96 +/- 0.02 eV. Further, it is shown, that the quantum efficiency at 515 nm mainly depends on the second work function. Thus, the commissioned experimental setup is an important tool for characterizing photocathodes and an important contribution for the bERLinPro photocathode R&D project.