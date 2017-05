Increasing renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind pass uncertain weather conditions to uncertainty in power production. This requires market participants to react at short notice to fulfill closed contracts through balancing themselves at the intraday market. Prices at the German intraday market correlate inter- and intradaily and exhibit extreme values in both directions. As a result of such extreme movements, interest on future prices is not only in the center of the distribution, but also in the tails. Generalized quantiles such as quantiles and expectiles are well suited to characterize a distribution. This thesis shows an application of two approaches to identify main risk factors of generalized quantile curves. Functional principal component analysis and a multivariate factorisable quantile regression. The interdaily time dynamics of the risk factors are analyzed with a vector autoregressive model that allows for incorporation of exogenous information such as renewable energy production forecasts. Price forecasts from both models are evaluated with root mean squared error and mean absolute error. Intervals obtained from tail forecasts are evaluated, to which share the interval captures observed prices. Supplementary material for this thesis is available via QuantNet on GitHub.