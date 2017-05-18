In 2016, the Centre for Rural Development – commissioned by Transparency International – developed a Handbook on Land Corruption Risk Mapping, which helps NGOs, governmental institutions, and other actors to systematically identify and assess corruption risks in land governance and to develop effective counter-measures. The present study was produced during the development process of the handbook. It explains the handbook’s conceptual framework (corruption, corruption risks, risk assessment, etc.) and details the methodological approach that was used to develop and test the handbook. In addition, the study presents the results of four case studies that were conducted in Kenya as part of the development and testing process, namely: 1) Urban space land conflicts in Nairobi; 2) Indigenous communities and their role in initial land registration in West Pokot; 3) Inheritance of land and land rights for women in Kakamega; 4) Large scale land acquisitions in Kwale. Finally, the study includes recommendations – for Transparency International, for governmental institutions, and for NGOs – that were drawn from the handbook development process and from the case studies in Kenya.