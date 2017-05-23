Despite vast research on rural development in Africa, little is known about the ongoing or future near structural transformation in rural areas. This paper analyses current trends and displays different scenarios of rural transformation in Benin until 2030. By applying a mix of qualitative research methods, it delivers practice-oriented results in order to define multi-level and multidimensional strategic recommendations towards a more socially inclusive and sustainable direction of change. Benin is characterised by partial rural transformation, albeit at a moderate pace. From a systemic point of view, professionalization of agriculture and processing via sustainable intensification can serve as a key to income generation and increase resilience of the local population. Support to financial services, the creation of non-farm employment and improved land use planning and governance are indispensable measures.